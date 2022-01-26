Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,611 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $2,541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.