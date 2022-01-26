Aviva PLC Cuts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in NetApp by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NetApp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,809 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.32.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

