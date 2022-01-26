Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Catalent by 16.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Catalent by 26.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,453,000 after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Catalent by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,007,724 shares of company stock worth $388,852,580. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

