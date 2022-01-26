Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 24.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 29.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 84,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

