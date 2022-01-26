AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 16.44. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 9.00 and a 12-month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million. On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

