AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $144.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.17.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $70.64 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.