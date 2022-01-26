Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues Earnings Results

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY22 guidance to $6.74-6.86 EPS.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $12.88 on Wednesday, hitting $204.00. 288,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.83. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $162.58 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.