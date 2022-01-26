Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 38,346 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Autoliv worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.83 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

