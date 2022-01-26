Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Shares Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.27% of Authentic Equity Acquisition worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,161.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,004,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 925,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 214,399 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1,252.2% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 676,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 626,119 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 44.8% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 160,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 1.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 506,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. 10,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

