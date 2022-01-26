Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $4,092,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after buying an additional 3,320,601 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $17,728,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $13,870,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

