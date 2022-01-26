Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,258.48

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,258.48 ($16.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($20.24). Audioboom Group shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($19.70), with a volume of 144,202 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £228.48 million and a PE ratio of -171.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,258.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,068.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,713.44). Also, insider Steven Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,075 ($14.50) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($145,035.08). In the last three months, insiders have bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,220,000.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

