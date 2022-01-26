Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Argus downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

