Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $42.67.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.