Athenex Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 3,383 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 480% compared to the typical volume of 583 call options.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.58. Athenex has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 94.71% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu bought 30,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,530. 14.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Athenex by 432.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

