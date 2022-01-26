Assetmark Inc. Sells 95,250 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,610,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,250 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $285,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.74 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.73.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.