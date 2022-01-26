Assetmark Inc. Buys 742,160 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 197.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 742,160 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $128,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.69 and a 12-month high of $119.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

