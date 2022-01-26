Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,855,469 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 1,386.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855,469 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $183,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

