Assetmark Inc. Buys 18,956 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,180,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 858,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.