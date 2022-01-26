Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,540,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,021 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 3.72% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $207,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 158,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 47,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $46.12.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.