ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Trading Up 6.6%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.87 and last traded at $31.87. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASRRF shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on ASR Nederland from €44.40 ($50.45) to €47.80 ($54.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group cut ASR Nederland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

