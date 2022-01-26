Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.94) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 490 ($6.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 451.67 ($6.09).

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 346.80 ($4.68) on Tuesday. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16). The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 407.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 414.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

