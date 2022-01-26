Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARESF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS ARESF remained flat at $$9.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 4.96%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

