Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $112.92 and a one year high of $171.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day moving average of $154.79.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

