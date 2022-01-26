Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 583,292 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583,292 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $140,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $573,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,785 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,655 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $158.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

