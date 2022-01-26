Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 4,578,418 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,578,418 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of AT&T worth $131,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 97,400 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 220.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

Shares of T opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

