Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,763,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,423 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $205,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,332 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,815 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after buying an additional 326,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

