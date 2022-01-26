Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,127 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.80% of Zebra Technologies worth $220,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $474.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $380.64 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.02.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

