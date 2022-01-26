Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,563,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 2.44% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of EWY stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.86. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.