Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 78,220 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 90.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $163,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after purchasing an additional 60,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $264.14 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.51. The stock has a market cap of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

