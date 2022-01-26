Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.20 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AT1. UBS Group set a €6.40 ($7.27) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.68) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.02 ($7.98).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.30 ($6.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.04. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €5.14 ($5.84) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($8.13). The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

