ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.95

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 19445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $843.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.97.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.