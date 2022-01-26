Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $2.00 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. Citigroup raised their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

ARDX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.80. 3,102,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10. Ardelyx has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,755,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 346,091 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

