Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $142.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush raised Apple to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $159.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

