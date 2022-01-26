AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $42,833.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,868.17 and a beta of 1.02. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.68 and a 12 month high of $185.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

