Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) shares shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.00. 19,765 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 958,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $50,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,021 shares of company stock worth $648,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,519 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after purchasing an additional 707,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 70,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 574,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

