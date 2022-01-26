ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,401. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $589.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

