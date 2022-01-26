Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

AVXL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,764. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.