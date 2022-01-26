Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT at C$4.50

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XBC shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of XBC stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.