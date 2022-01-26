Analysts Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target at $118.33

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,929. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $142.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.