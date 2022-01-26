Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Price Target at $91.00

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE:TSN opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $94.08.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

