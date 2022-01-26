Analysts Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Price Target at $91.00

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
NYSE:TSN opened at $90.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $94.08.
In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,514 shares of company stock worth $11,678,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.
