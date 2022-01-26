Analysts Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price at $50.96

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,371,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 921,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,702,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after buying an additional 379,860 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

