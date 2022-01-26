Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) PT at $12.87

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

REPYY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 64,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12. Repsol has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repsol will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.