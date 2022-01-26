Analysts Set Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) PT at $70.00

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

RCII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

RCII stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. 7,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,562. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

