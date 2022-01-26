Analysts Set Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Price Target at GBX 494

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.66).

KGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of LON:KGH opened at GBX 382.50 ($5.16) on Friday. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 368.31 ($4.97) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of £320.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

