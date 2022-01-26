Analysts Set Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Target Price at GBX 715.57

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 715.57 ($9.65).

GPOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.12) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 640 ($8.63) to GBX 700 ($9.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 760.50 ($10.26) on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a one year low of GBX 623.60 ($8.41) and a one year high of GBX 810.50 ($10.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 735.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 749.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is 2.14%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

