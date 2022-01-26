Analysts Set Expectations for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QNRX)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:QNRX) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QNRX. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:QNRX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $35.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engages in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Ashburn, VA.

