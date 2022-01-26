Analysts Set Expectations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Guggenheim lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.37.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,056,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after buying an additional 667,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

