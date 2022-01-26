Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$16.81

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.
Several analysts recently commented on CGX shares. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of CGX stock opened at C$12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$776.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.37. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.11 and a 1-year high of C$16.76.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
