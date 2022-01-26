Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$16.81

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.

Several analysts recently commented on CGX shares. CIBC upgraded Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of C$776.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.37. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$10.11 and a 1-year high of C$16.76.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

