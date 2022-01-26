Analysts Set Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Target Price at $6.20

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKRIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS:BKRIY traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.93.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

