Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $206.13

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.11. 26,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,026. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $121.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -320.17, a P/E/G ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.75.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 52,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $9,424,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $887,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and have sold 520,754 shares worth $95,820,202. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.